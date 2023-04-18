Tuesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Baltimore Orioles (9-7) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (5-11) at 7:05 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Baltimore Orioles will give the ball to Dean Kremer and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (0-3, 4.32 ERA).

Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had a runline.

The Nationals have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 3-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (62 total).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule