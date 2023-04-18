After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Garcia has recorded a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings