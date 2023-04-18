Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .227 with a walk.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Pillar has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .327 batting average against him.
