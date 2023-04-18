On Tuesday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .264 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with multiple hits five times (35.7%).

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

