Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .262 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .238 with four doubles and four walks.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
- Meneses has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 5.29 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kremer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.49 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
