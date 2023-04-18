On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.341 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 19 hits, batting .284 this season with six extra-base hits.

Candelario is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Candelario has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In seven games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings