After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .208 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
  • In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in five games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).
  • In six games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.29).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Kremer (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
