On Monday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .279 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (30.8%).
  • In 23.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, one per game).
  • Weathers (1-0) starts for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
