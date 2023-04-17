Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Monday, April 17 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings facing off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet.

You can see the Oilers try to beat the the Kings on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA 11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with a 9-0-1 record.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 42 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 254 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kings have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players