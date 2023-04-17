On Monday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (20) this season while batting .313 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 43rd in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
  • Olson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 16), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (62.5%), including more than one RBI in 31.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will send Weathers (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
