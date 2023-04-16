Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .298 with five walks and five runs scored.
- Robles has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
