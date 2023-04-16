Sunday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 16 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-5.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Garrett picked up a hit in 51.9% of his games last season (14 of 27), with multiple hits in seven of those games (25.9%).

He hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2022 (four of 27), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 27), Garrett plated a run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs.

He scored in 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (three times).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 12 .308 AVG .243 .341 OBP .275 .538 SLG .541 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 4 RBI 6 10/1 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 3 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

