As they try for the series sweep on Sunday, April 16, Shane Bieber will toe the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians (9-6) as they take on the Washington Nationals (4-11), who will answer with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Guardians are listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+190). Cleveland is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (1-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-2, 7.71 ERA)

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Guardians have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Guardians went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won one of five games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

