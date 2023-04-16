Nationals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Sunday's contest between the Washington Nationals (4-11) and Cleveland Guardians (9-6) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on April 16.
The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (1-0) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (1-2).
Nationals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nationals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a mark of 1-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (55 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|@ Angels
|W 6-4
|Patrick Corbin vs José Suarez
|April 11
|@ Angels
|L 2-0
|Josiah Gray vs -
|April 12
|@ Angels
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Griffin Canning
|April 14
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Trevor Williams vs Cal Quantrill
|April 15
|Guardians
|L 6-4
|Chad Kuhl vs Zach Plesac
|April 16
|Guardians
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane Bieber
|April 18
|Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Dean Kremer
|April 19
|Orioles
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cole Irvin
|April 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Kenta Maeda
|April 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Pablo Lopez
|April 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Sonny Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.