Sunday's contest between the Washington Nationals (4-11) and Cleveland Guardians (9-6) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on April 16.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (1-0) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (1-2).

Nationals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 1-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (55 total runs).

The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule