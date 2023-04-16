Luis Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .257 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Garcia has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
