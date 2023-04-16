On Sunday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .224 with four doubles and four walks.
  • In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.
  • Meneses has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
