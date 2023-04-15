On Saturday, Lane Thomas (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .352, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 139th in slugging.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
