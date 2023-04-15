On Saturday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .204 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Meneses has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Meneses has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Guardians surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
