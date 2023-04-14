Sam Hilliard -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is hitting .333 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Hilliard has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
  • Hilliard has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Royals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Royals will send Singer (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
