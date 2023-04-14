The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is batting .224 with four doubles and four walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 12 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Meneses has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Quantrill (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
