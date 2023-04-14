Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Angels.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .226 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.