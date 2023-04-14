The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .226 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Quantrill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
