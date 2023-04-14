After hitting .378 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .340 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Riley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Riley has gotten a hit in 11 of 13 games this year (84.6%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings