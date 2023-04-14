Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .237 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
- Call has had a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Call has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
