Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the third-place New Jersey Devils (51-22-8) visit the 13th-place Washington Capitals (35-37-9) on Thursday, April 13 at Capital One Arena.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/9/2023 Capitals Devils 3-2 (F/SO) NJ
11/26/2022 Devils Capitals 5-1 NJ
10/24/2022 Devils Capitals 6-3 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals have allowed 256 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
  • The Capitals' 249 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 72 42 32 74 51 29 50%
Dylan Strome 80 23 41 64 42 44 49%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 80 12 43 55 62 43 47.6%
Conor Sheary 81 15 22 37 34 46 51.3%
T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have conceded 218 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
  • The Devils' 284 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 77 43 54 97 83 60 35.6%
Nico Hischier 80 31 48 79 40 64 53.6%
Dougie Hamilton 81 21 53 74 73 21 -
Jesper Bratt 81 32 40 72 44 40 -
Timo Meier 77 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

