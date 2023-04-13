Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the third-place New Jersey Devils (51-22-8) visit the 13th-place Washington Capitals (35-37-9) on Thursday, April 13 at Capital One Arena.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/9/2023 Capitals Devils 3-2 (F/SO) NJ 11/26/2022 Devils Capitals 5-1 NJ 10/24/2022 Devils Capitals 6-3 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 256 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Capitals' 249 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 72 42 32 74 51 29 50% Dylan Strome 80 23 41 64 42 44 49% Evgeny Kuznetsov 80 12 43 55 62 43 47.6% Conor Sheary 81 15 22 37 34 46 51.3% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 218 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Devils' 284 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players