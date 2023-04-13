How to Watch the Capitals vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the third-place New Jersey Devils (51-22-8) visit the 13th-place Washington Capitals (35-37-9) on Thursday, April 13 at Capital One Arena.
Turn on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN to take in the action as the Devils and Capitals take the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/9/2023
|Capitals
|Devils
|3-2 (F/SO) NJ
|11/26/2022
|Devils
|Capitals
|5-1 NJ
|10/24/2022
|Devils
|Capitals
|6-3 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 256 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Capitals' 249 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|72
|42
|32
|74
|51
|29
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|80
|23
|41
|64
|42
|44
|49%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|80
|12
|43
|55
|62
|43
|47.6%
|Conor Sheary
|81
|15
|22
|37
|34
|46
|51.3%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have conceded 218 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
- The Devils' 284 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|77
|43
|54
|97
|83
|60
|35.6%
|Nico Hischier
|80
|31
|48
|79
|40
|64
|53.6%
|Dougie Hamilton
|81
|21
|53
|74
|73
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|81
|32
|40
|72
|44
|40
|-
|Timo Meier
|77
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
