(4-8) will play the (6-5) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, April 12 at 4:07 PM ET. Currently stuck at 12 strikeouts, MacKenzie Gore will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Angels are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+140). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (2-0, 2.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 3-2 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Nationals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Victor Robles 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+325) Alex Call 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

