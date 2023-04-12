Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .216 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (30.0%).
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Canning will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
