After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with 14 hits and an OBP of .487 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Robles is batting .471 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings