After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington with 14 hits and an OBP of .487 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
  • Robles is batting .471 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5).
