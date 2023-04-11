(3-7) will play the (5-4) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:38 PM ET. Currently stuck at 10 Ks, Josiah Gray will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -350, while the underdog Nationals have +260 odds to play spoiler. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani - LAA (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won four out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Angels have not played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 77.8% chance to win.

The Nationals have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Nationals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

Nationals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Victor Robles 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+360) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Alex Call 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+310) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

