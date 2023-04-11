The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 14 hits and an OBP of .462 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • Olson has recorded a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
  • In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Olson has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cessa (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
