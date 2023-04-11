On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .238 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5).
