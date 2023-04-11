The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)

Hawks (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (228)



The Hawks' .427 ATS win percentage (35-45-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 7-4 against the spread compared to the 5-17-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 12-22, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.

So far this season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).

This season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).

The Hawks are 18th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.

The Hawks make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

