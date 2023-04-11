After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .148 with a double and two walks.
  • Rosario has had a base hit in three of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
  • Rosario has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Cessa (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
