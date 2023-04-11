Capitals vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (63-12-5) will attempt to prolong a six-game win streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (35-36-9) at home on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC.
Capitals vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-260)
|Capitals (+220)
|-
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won 14, or 31.8%, of the 44 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Washington has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +220 moneyline for this game.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 31.2% chance to win.
Capitals vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|291 (2nd)
|Goals
|247 (20th)
|168 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|251 (16th)
|60 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (17th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (2nd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- In the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.3 goals.
- The Capitals have scored 247 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in the league.
- The Capitals' 251 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- They have a -4 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.
