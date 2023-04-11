The Boston Bruins (63-12-5) will try to prolong a six-game win streak when they play the Washington Capitals (35-36-9) at home on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have registered a 2-6-2 record after totaling 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 23.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 37 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Bruins Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Capitals 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-305)

Bruins (-305) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.4)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 35-36-9 record this season and are 8-9-17 in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 23 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

Across the 12 games this season the Capitals ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Washington has eight points (2-17-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Capitals have earned 68 points in their 43 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games and registered 36 points with a record of 16-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Capitals finished 11-20-7 in those contests (29 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 1st 2.1 Goals Allowed 3.14 17th 9th 33 Shots 31.1 17th 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.9 13th 11th 22.1% Power Play % 21.1% 17th 1st 87.4% Penalty Kill % 82.9% 4th

Capitals vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC

TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

