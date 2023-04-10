Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Robles -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington in OBP (.472) and total hits (12) this season.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 84th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Robles has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with at least two hits in 40.0% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Robles has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
