Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Chavis -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Michael Chavis At The Plate (2022)
- Chavis hit .229 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Chavis picked up a hit in 48.1% of his games last season (62 of 129), with multiple hits in 26 of those games (20.2%).
- In 13 of 129 games last year, he homered (10.1%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Chavis picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games last year (34 of 129), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 25.6% of his games last season (33 of 129), with more than one run on six occasions (4.7%).
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|64
|.242
|AVG
|.220
|.284
|OBP
|.253
|.399
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|20
|RBI
|29
|51/10
|K/BB
|75/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|70
|31 (52.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (44.3%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (21.4%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (21.4%)
|5 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.4%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (27.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
