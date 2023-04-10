Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .333 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), with more than one hit four times (40.0%).
- In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Thomas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.