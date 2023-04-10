Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .233 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In 50.0% of his eight games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Suarez (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
