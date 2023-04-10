The New York Islanders (41-30-9) visit the Washington Capitals (34-36-9), who have dropped six straight, on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 1-7-2 while totaling 28 total goals (seven power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 23.3%). They have given up 39 goals.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Monday's hockey game.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+145)

Capitals (+145) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.1)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have posted a record of 8-9-17 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 34-36-9.

Washington has earned 27 points (11-7-5) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 12 games this season when the Capitals finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Washington has earned eight points (2-17-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Capitals have earned 66 points in their 42 games with at least three goals scored.

Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 36 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 37 times this season, and earned 27 points in those games.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 23rd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.06 20th 3rd 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.15 17th 19th 30.6 Shots 31.2 17th 17th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 31st 15.3% Power Play % 21.1% 17th 8th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 6th

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN
Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

