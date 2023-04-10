After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .160 with a double and a walk.

Rosario has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.

Rosario has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings