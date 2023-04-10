Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .290 with four walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
- In eight games played this year, he has not homered.
- Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
