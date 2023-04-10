The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .290 with four walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).

In eight games played this year, he has not homered.

Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

