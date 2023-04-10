Capitals vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (34-36-9) will aim to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the New York Islanders (41-30-9) at home on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-165)
|Capitals (+140)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 13 (30.2%).
- Washington has a record of 2-12 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Capitals.
Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|236 (21st)
|Goals
|242 (20th)
|210 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|249 (16th)
|33 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (16th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (2nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Capitals with DraftKings.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Washington has gone over the total four times.
- In their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (242 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Capitals have given up 3.2 goals per game, 249 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.
- Their -7 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.