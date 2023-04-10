Having lost six straight, the Washington Capitals welcome in the New York Islanders on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN to take in the action as the Capitals look to knock off the Islanders.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/29/2023 Capitals Islanders 2-1 (F/SO) NYI 3/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 5-1 WAS 1/16/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-3 (F/OT) WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Capitals have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 72 42 32 74 51 29 50% Dylan Strome 78 21 40 61 40 40 49.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 78 12 43 55 57 42 47.8% Conor Sheary 79 15 21 36 34 44 51.3% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Islanders rank 21st in the league with 236 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players