Having lost six straight, the Washington Capitals welcome in the New York Islanders on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN to take in the action as the Capitals look to knock off the Islanders.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/29/2023 Capitals Islanders 2-1 (F/SO) NYI
3/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 5-1 WAS
1/16/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-3 (F/OT) WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals have conceded 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 72 42 32 74 51 29 50%
Dylan Strome 78 21 40 61 40 40 49.9%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 78 12 43 55 57 42 47.8%
Conor Sheary 79 15 21 36 34 44 51.3%
T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
  • The Islanders rank 21st in the league with 236 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Islanders have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 80 34 39 73 39 47 46.7%
Bo Horvat 77 38 31 69 36 38 56.7%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 80 27 22 49 33 23 53.1%
Noah Dobson 76 13 33 46 48 39 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.