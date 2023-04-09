The Houston Rockets (21-60) square off against the Washington Wizards (35-46) as only 3-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

Wizards vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 120 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)

The Rockets (31-46-4 ATS) have covered the spread 38.3% of the time, 7.4% less often than the Wizards (37-41-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Houston (1-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Washington (18-21-3) does as the underdog (42.9%).

Washington and its opponents have exceeded the point total 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (40 out of 81).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Rockets are 4-2, a better record than the Wizards have posted (18-36) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

Offensively Washington is the 21st-ranked team in the league (113.2 points per game). On defense it is 17th (114.4 points allowed per game).

This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.

In 2022-23, Washington has attempted 63.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.7% have been 3-pointers.

