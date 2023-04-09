The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .222 with a home run and two walks.
  • Albies has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
