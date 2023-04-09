After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Padres.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .286.

Arcia has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Arcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings