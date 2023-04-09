When the (3-6) take on the (3-6) at Coors Field on Sunday, April 9 at 3:10 PM ET, Ryan Feltner will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 7).

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 11.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Feltner - COL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' matchup versus the Rockies but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Lane Thomas hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have won one of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.