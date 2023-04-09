Sunday's game features the Colorado Rockies (3-6) and the Washington Nationals (3-6) matching up at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 9-8 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on April 9.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Feltner (0-1) for the Colorado Rockies and Chad Kuhl for the Washington Nationals.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 9, Nationals 8.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (34 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Nationals Schedule