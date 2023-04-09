Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (44.4%).
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
