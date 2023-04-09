The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .216 with three doubles and three walks.
  • This year, Meneses has recorded at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
